UAE and India Sign Mou for Ports Development in Tanzania

AD Ports Group of the UAE has signed on 4th August 2022 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ, India’s largest integrated ports and logistics company, for joint investments in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions in Tanzania.

These include rail, maritime services, port operations, digital services, an industrial zone and the establishment of maritime academies, which according to the two companies, will make Tanzania a hub for the African region.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group said: “This MoU with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd is significant in its impact on both Tanzania’s ability to transform itself into an African trading hub, as well as our ability to further develop our global capabilities and connections that will bring goods to market faster and more efficiently.”

“Our strategic investment in Tanzania in infrastructure and solutions will enable international companies to enter African markets. In line with the direction of the UAE’s leadership, we are positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in logistics and industry.”

For his part, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ said: “We are pleased to be partnering with AD Ports Group in the development of key quality infrastructure in Tanzania especially in the ports and maritime sector, which will improve and bring about positive change in the lives of communities, standing by our commitment to growth with goodness. We continue to support local employment, as well as general economic growth in Tanzania and East African countries that will benefit from our investments through the collaboration with AD Ports Group.”